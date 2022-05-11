Centennial Elementary students create ads for 'Paws n Hooves'

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students at Centennial Elementary School are helping rescue dogs find their forever homes. The school has partnered with Paws N Hooves and they are placing ads written and illustrated by the second-grade class for dogs to help them get adopted.

The animal rescue will post the ads on social media and on their website.

"Kids have so much empathy for everything and especially animals," said Centennial Elementary School Teacher Michele Dowell. "So now my students will be able to convince others to do something, hopefully in a positive manner."

The hope is to teach writing skills while helping kids build compassion and connect to something that excites them

The adoption ads are expected to be posted this weekend. Anyone interested is asked to visit Paws N Hooves Colorado on Facebook or go to their website.

_____

