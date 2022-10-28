Centennial Blvd Extension now gives traffic access to I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — The public can now access Centennial Blvd roadway to a 4-lane road between Fillmore and Chestnut.

The project was funded through the voter-approved Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) allows access to Interstate 25 and is now open to traffic.

The new roadway improves transportation connections, and drainage and provides mobility options to west-side neighborhoods.

There's also the opportunity for future trail connectivity to Fillmore Street providing an off-street route to Coronado High School and Homes Middle School.

On-street bike lanes are also included on both sides with a 10-foot multi-purpose trail on the west side that, once completed, will provide adjacent neighborhoods a connection to downtown at legacy Plaza which is the gateway to the Legacy Loop trail.

“On behalf of the City of Colorado Springs, we sincerely thank the community for its cooperation in this project. Road construction impacts residents, business, and the traveling public but the cooperation from everyone provided the City with the opportunity to safely build this vital connection,” said Mayor Suthers.

The Centennial Boulevard Extension was initially planned over 30 years ago by the City of Colorado Springs. As the city has grown and developed, Centennial Blvd has been reclassified as a 4-lane through-road with the hopes of alleviating traffic congestion along Fillmore and Chestnut. With this access, the city also wants to enhance access to existing and future residential developments, recreational areas, and the Veterans Affairs Clinic along with other businesses along Fillmore and Centennial Blvd currently.

