Celebrating one year of food assistance in this Colorado Springs neighborhood

Food to Power will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Hillside Hub this Saturday.

The nonprofit food bank opened its doors in June of 2022, since then the facility has helped provide fresh food to low-income people living in the Hillside community.

The non-profit is encouraging people to come out and enjoy food, entertainment, and presentations tomorrow from three to six in the afternoon. Food to Power says that the success of the Hillside Hub reinforces the mission they have to help people in the community.

"We're really thinking about longevity, what food to power looks like in the next 5 years from now," said . "How we get there, how we kind of continue to expand our impact in a way that also just centers resiliency."

Food to Power says they are looking to add more features to the Hillside Hub and build spaces for not only more food growth but also want to start providing lessons and other services to people in the Hillside neighborhood.

For more information, visit the Food to Power Colorado Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.