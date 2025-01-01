Celebrating New Year's Eve? Make sure to keep safety in mind

COLORADO SPRINGS — For those who decide to go out and celebrate the new year, it's important to keep safety in mind. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says if you are planning to drink, make sure you have a ride home so you don't get pulled over and charged with a DUI.

Also, if you do use a ride share app like Uber or Lyft, make sure you are getting in the right car. While CSPD says instances of people pretending to be ride share drivers to commit crimes isn't common in Colorado Springs, it's important to do your due diligence.

"Make sure, if you're not totally there in the right mind, that you have somebody with you who can verify a lot of information for you," said Caitlin Ford with CSPD. "When you are using those ride share apps, like an Uber or a Lyft, they come with a lot of information features and safety features, so be aware of your surroundings. Know the license plate of the vehicle that's supposed to be coming to pick you up, know the name of your driver. Your driver should also know your name, so make sure that they're verifying that they're there to pick up for you."

CSPD says if something just doesn't feel right, trust your instincts. If you feel you are in danger, call 9-1-1 immediately.

___





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.