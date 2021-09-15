Celebrating National Small Business Week; New Earth Beads offers something for everyone

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week is National Small Business Week, and one local business is dedicated to sharing her art with the community.

New Earth Beads owner and artist Michelle Hair fell in love with glass art after a trip to Salida, C.O. in 2013. Michelle has worked several jobs over the years, from serving as a public health dental hygienist to helping homeless shelters for teens, working at the Boys & Girls Club, and working in energy work. Michelle is a very spiritual person, and she loves exploring life’s purpose and our purpose as human beings on this planet.

Michelle says one of her favorite things about being a small business owner is having the opportunity to help local community members find their creativity.

She offers weekly classes for the entire community and would love to see you come and support her business. For more information on Michelle’s story and to sign up for a glass art class, visit here.

