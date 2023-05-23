Celebrating 50 years of life-changing work in our local community

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One local community organization creating change celebrated 50 years of service Tuesday.

Roundup Fellowship has been helping kids and adults with developmental/learning disabilities for fifty years in the state of Colorado. From services like group homes to adult education services, the group is serving approximately 120 clients actively.

Tuesday they held a celebration to thank the community for their continued support.

Food trucks and live music showed up to give the staff and community some good food and entertainment. The non-profit says that the work it does often goes unnoticed, but that they work to give kids who can't function in a normal school setting the best help they can get in order to succeed.

Tuesday's celebration was in partnership with the 719 Food Truck Festival and was a thank-you for all your hard work.

"There's nothing better than food and music together, so we thought this would be a perfect event to bring folks in and have so much fun," says Donna Thurston CEO, of Roundup Fellowship. "We do some intensive work so having a little good time is a good thing."

Roundup Fellowship is trying to get $50,000 in donations this year to help continue its efforts to help those with learning disabilities. If you would like to get involved with the organization's mission you can learn more here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.