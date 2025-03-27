Celebrate National A.I. Literacy Day with a Free Virtual Summit on A.I. in Colorado Schools

COLORADO — Tomorrow marks National A.I. Literacy Day, and there's an exciting opportunity for educators, students, and anyone interested in the future of education to get involved.

The Colorado Education Initiative (CEI) is hosting a free virtual summit that will showcase the significant role artificial intelligence (A.I.) is playing in Colorado's schools.

The summit runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it’s free and open for anyone to attend.

It is a unique chance to dive deep into how A.I. is transforming classrooms, shaping learning experiences, and preparing students for the workforce of tomorrow.

Topics will cover how A.I. is being integrated into the classroom and its potential to revolutionize education. Educators will discuss how they’re using the technology to enhance student learning, foster creativity, and prepare students for an increasingly tech-driven world.

Perhaps the most exciting part of this year’s summit is the student-led sessions. These sessions will give students a platform to share their perspectives and experiences with A.I., showcasing their understanding of the technology and how it's influencing their education.

"We'll have one student talk about how she uses AI to help with her ADHD. We'll have a student share some research that he's been doing with AI and biases. We'll have a student who'll be talking about this is how I've been working with senior citizens," Karen Quanbeck with the Colorado Education Initiative said.

"What's exciting is that we're seeing more and more educators who are using AI to empower students, to personalize learning, to close some of those math gaps, for example, to really engage kids." said Quanbeck.

The summit also focuses on ensuring that A.I. is used ethically and responsibly. One of the goals is to ensure that as schools embrace the power of A.I., they also prioritize student safety and ethical considerations in its use.

The virtual summit is free and open to anyone interested in exploring how A.I. is being integrated into education.

Click here to register for the zoom link and access the event agenda.





Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break Wednesday marks the halfway mark of Spring Break for many families in the Colorado Springs area. If you're running out of ideas when it comes to what to do to keep your kids busy, consider checking the website of Visit Colorado Springs! Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.