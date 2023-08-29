Celebrate KOAA Day at the fair for the cost of two canned foods

PUEBLO — Tuesday is Two Can Tuesday, otherwise known as KOAA Day, at the 151st Colorado State Fair, meaning you can get free admission to the fair in exchange for two canned food items.

News5 journalists will be out at our own booth on Tuesday, meeting with fair guests and accepting donations for our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

During the campaign, News5 will be partnering with Title 1 schools to give books to underserved kindergarten through third-grade students.

Every $6 you donate will result in one free book for a student hoping to have a bright future.

The Title 1 schools partnering in this campaign, include:



Queen Palmer Elementary,

West Elementary,

Bradford Elementary,

Carmel Community School and

Will Rogers Elementary

Tuesday will also be host to The Governor's Plate, a culinary competition between food trucks serving both Colorado Governor Jared Polis and event attendees with sample-sized dishes.

KOAA Day is just one of several deal and discount days hosted by the state fair.

Fair hours are:



Monday to Thursday from 3 PM to 11 PM

Friday to Sunday from 11 AM to 11 PM

Labor Day from 11 AM to 11 PM

