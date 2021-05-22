Celebrate Colorado Springs' sesquicentennial with the 150th Adventure Passport

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs officially turns 150 on July 31.

To celebrate the sesquicentennial, there is a community-wide invitation to spend the summer exploring and learning more about our great city.

The Pioneer Museum has come up with a guide to help you and your family do some exploring in the city. It's called the 150th Adventure Passport.

The passport has six locations with directions on things to do and see. Once you've visited each location, you get your passport stamped.

The locations include Garden of the Gods, Rockledge Ranch, The Pioneer Museum, and even the Evergreen Cemetery.

"Which might not seem like the most common place to go for a family passport, but you can learn so much at that beautiful site. You're going to visit the gravesite of General William J. Palmer, our city's founder and his wife Queen Mellon," Meg Poole with the Pioneer Museum said.

You can get an Adventure Passport at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center or the Pioneers Museum. If you complete it, you'll get a coupon for a Josh and Jon's ice cream cone.