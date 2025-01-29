CDOT warns the public about fraudulent texts asking for Express Lane toll payment

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning the public about fraudulent texts asking for Express Lane toll payments.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT says that toll payments or fines will never be collected through text.

To check if you have any traffic violations, visit CDOT's Express Lane Safety website.

