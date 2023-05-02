CDOT warns highway pothole repairs require full lane closures

COLORADO SPRINGS— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) warns full lane closures as crews fill in potholes. A spokesperson said crews can repair potholes within a few days of a report. For the next weeks, crews will be out mainly at night.

CDOT calls spring pothole season. The constant overnight freezing and thawing easily breaks pavement.

Big or small, drivers told me they steer clear of potholes.

"If I see 'em in time, a lot of times, you hit and they're so deep, feels like it's tearing out the underneath of your car," said a Colorado Springs resident Marcus Bryant.

If you can't escape hitting a pothole, CDOT urges drivers to slow down and avoid swerving on highways.

"I swerve, try to avoid it to do what I can, once again I have a big enough tires, it's not too big of a deal but it's probably not good for the axels to hit 'em," said a Denver resident Mike Piche.

Coloradans can report potholes on highways or interstates to CDOT by calling a hotline:

Metropolitan Denver – Region One: 303.759.2368

Southeastern Colorado – Region Two: 719.562.5568

Northwestern Colorado – Region Three: 970.243.2368

Northeastern Colorado – Region Four: 970.350.2368

Southwestern Colorado – Region Five: 970.385.1423

Piche said it can be hard to pinpoint exactly where potholes are while driving on the highway.

"You just kind of swerve and keep going, you forget it was there," said Piche.

CDOT says crews can fill potholes in just a few days of report but require full lane closures.

Colorado Springs residents can report online, on the GoCOS! app or by calling the city's potholes hotline at 719-385-ROAD (7623).

According to the city's Public Works Operations and Mainenance Division, potholes within the city could take more than two weeks to repair.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.