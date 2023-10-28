CDOT warns dangerous mix of impaired drivers and slick roads Halloween weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Impaired drivers are a nightmare for Halloween weekend, according to the state's transportation department (CDOT). Now, officials are warning drivers of adding slick roads to the mix.

CDOT Region 2 spokesperson, Amber Shipley, said they have snow plows ready. "Maintenance crews have been ready for this day since last spring when the last snowflake fell, they do a lot of training, and they get all the equipment ready."

No pre-treatment is needed for roads just yet.

"Pre-treatment is necessary for the road temperature and and the temperature outside to be at a certain level, we're not there right now," said Shipley.

CDOT is also partnering with more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state to increase DUI patrols.

"Driving impaired slows our reaction time so when you add alcohol or drugs to the situation, it's just not a good combination," said Shipley.

Colorado Springs Police is among those agencies increasing DUI patrol through November 1st.

"Our officers are going to be out there, especially along I-25 to make sure our community is as safe as possible this weekend," said CSPD's Caitlin Ford.

134 people were arrested for impaired driving during last year's Halloween enforcement period, according to State Patrol.

"I'm just very, very overprotective," said mom Valerie Hernandez.

Hernandez said her family avoids driving and goes trick-or-treating in their neighborhood. "I have my kids just walk on sidewalks, I don't have them like walk in the middle of the road because you never know."

She said she worries about adding icy roads to the mix. "Somebody starts swerving or something, hopefully, it's because of the snow and not because they're drunk or something."

Her daughter said she feels safer knowing there are extra street patrols.

"Just seeing a cop typically makes people around them drive safer and be more cautious of their surroundings," said Sherlyn Mendoza.

