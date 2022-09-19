CDOT urging parents to double-check car seats during National Passenger Safety Week

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is urging the importance of car seat safety during National Passenger Safety Week.

Four out of five car seats are installed and used incorrectly, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, posing a serious and even deadly risk to children in the case of a car crash. According to CDOT, car crashes are the leading cause of death for children under 12 years old.

Now is a good time to double-check that your child is properly fitting in their car seat and that it is installed securely. Here are recommendations from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to make sure your child is safe in the backseat:

Rear-facing car seats



Newborn to three years (use as long as possible)

Use until child outgrows the manufacturer's height or weight requirements

Harness at or below child's shoulders

Chest clip at chest/armpit level

Forward-facing car seats



Two to five years old

Use until child outgrows the manufacturer's height or weight requirements

Install with lower anchors or seat belt and top tether anchor

Booster seats



Four to 12 years old (or until adult seatbelt fits properly)

Use until child outgrows the manufacturer's height or weight requirements

Shoulder belt across the shoulder (not across neck or face)

Lab belt across upper thighs (not stomach)

Adult seat belts (no car seat)



Older than eight years old

The NHTSA also recommends all children under 13 years old ride in the backseat due to front seat airbags. These recommendations differ slightly from Colorado's child retrain law which includes the following:

Child Age/Size Statutory Requirement Less than 1 year and weighing less than 20 pounds Properly secured in a rear‑facing child restraint system in a rear seat of the vehicle 1 year to 4 years, and weighing 20 to 40 pounds Properly secured in a rear‑facing or forward‑facing child restraint system Children up to 8 years Properly secured in a child restraint system, such as a booster seat, according to the manufacturer's instructions 8 to 15 years Properly restrained in a safety belt or child restraint system according to manufacturer's instructions Source: Sections 42‑4‑236 and 42-4‑237, C.R.S.

The citation for violating Colorado's child restraint law is a Class B traffic infraction and could cost you a $65 fine.

CDOT has resources in 18 different languages for families in Colorado needing instructions on installing car seats and overall car seat safety.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.