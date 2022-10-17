CDOT to temporarily close I-25 on Tuesday and Wednesday, with nighttime closures through the rest of the week

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Department of Transportation will have crews shutting down I-25 temporarily on October 18th and 19th.

On Tuesday, October 18th the closure will be affecting southbound I-25. On Wednesday, October 19th travelers can expect detours and delays as crews will be shutting down northbound I-25.

The nighttime closures are scheduled nightly from Monday, October 17 through Friday, October 21.

South Academy Boulevard and the east and westbound South Academy Boulevard lanes under I-25 each night as part of the MAMSIP bridge reconstruction project will be closed.

Traffic Impacts

Night work on I-25 between MP 127 and 136

Monday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m., full closure of South Academy Boulevard

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m., full closure of eastbound South Academy Boulevard and southbound I-25.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m., full closure of westbound South Academy Boulevard and northbound I-25

Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m., full closure of South Academy Boulevard

A traffic switch is currently in place from South Academy Boulevard to US-85 (Santa Fe). Use extreme caution and a speed limit of 55 MPH.

Below is map and a list of detours that will be in place:

Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard

Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Ave./South Circle Dr. (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard

Southbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue south

Northbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue north CDOT

