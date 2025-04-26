CDOT to start highway projects in several counties to enhance road safety

SOUTHERN COLORADO — On Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is starting a new project that will impact drivers on five separate highways across three counties.

In El Paso, Park, Pueblo, and Teller Counties, CDOT will be placing rumble strips and striping highways.

Rumble strips are the grooves cut into the pavement that cause noises and vibrations when drivers veer towards the edge of a lane and are meant to alert drivers.

According to CDOT, rumble strips are effective for reducing "roadway departure crashes."

The new pavement striping and markings will make the lines brighter and more visible to drivers.

Colorado Department of Transportation A map of the Colorado Central Front Range identifying work zones on CO 9, US 24, CO 67, CO 83, and CO 78.

CDOT has provided a list of the project areas:

Park County:



CO 9 between Hartsel and Fairplay

Mile Point 47.58 - MP 63.73

US 24 between Antero Junction and east of Hartsel

MP 226.55 - MP 253



Teller County:



CO 67 between Cripple Creek and Divide

MP 52.3 - MP 69.62



El Paso County:



CO 83 near Black Forest

MP 25.89 - MP 30.24



Pueblo County:



CO 78 between Beulah and Pueblo

MP 8.82 - MP 31.78



Drivers will start to notice traffic impacts on Monday, April 28. According to CDOT, construction crews will begin working from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. during the week.

Eventually, work will shift to Sunday through Thursday, but CDOT hasn't provided a definitive date on when that will occur.

Anyone driving through the areas should expect delays, temporary road closures, reduced speeds, and watch for large/heavy equipment.

With construction season in full swing, CDOT also wants to remind you to be patient with crews as they work and avoid passing striping trucks.





