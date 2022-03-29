CDOT to implement full closure of I-25 in both directions at exit 11 near Trinidad

TRINIDAD, CO — The Colorado Department of Transportation will be implementing full closures of I-25 in both directions at exit 11, south of Trinidad on March 31 and April 1.

The closures will start at 3 a.m. and will go on until approximately 10 p.m. on March 31 and April 1.

The closures are meant for crews while they perform a concrete deck pour on the new bridge structure.

Impacted traffic will be detoured off I-25 at the off-ramps to Exit 11 to bypass the closures.

The work and closures may be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The new bridge is part of the I-25 exit 11 Interchange Improvement project that began in July 2021.

