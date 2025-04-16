CDOT set to begin major resurfacing project along Highway 24 starting late April

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is set to begin the resurfacing project along Highway 24 between Florissant and Woodland Park on April 28.

The project is scheduled to improve approximately 12 miles of Highway 24 by milling old asphalt, paving with new asphalt, replacing guardrails, and improving curbs and gutters.

Construction will occur from Mile Point 269.4 in Florissant to Mile Point 281, west of Woodland Park.

Additional construction will happen on the CO 67 in Woodland Park from Mile Point 76.9, on the intersection of Highway 24 and CO 67, to Mile Point 77.5, on Red Feather Lane.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Drivers can expect reduced speeds, delays, alternating traffic, and lane closures.

During the week, construction will happen from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 7:00 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

CDOT says some nighttime work will occur from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. from Sunday night through Friday morning.

According to CDOT, new asphalt should add another decade of life to the highway, make the roads smoother, and increase road durability. All of the improvements aim to make the road safer for drivers.





