CDOT schedules demolition of bridge over South Academy, traffic delays expected

COLORADO SPRINGS — A heads up for drivers this weekend, have an alternative route ready if you plan on heading south on I-25.

CDOT is scheduled to begin the demolition of the bridge that spans over South Academy near Fort Carson.

Starting on Friday night, crews with CDOT will begin tearing the bridge down.

Traffic on I-25 will be diverted through the on and off-ramps so drivers can continue using the interstate.

Academy Boulevard underneath the bridge will be completely shut down, and drivers heading for Academy will be diverted either at Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain or at Lake Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Academy will be closed completely from January 13 to January 16 and then nightly through January 19.

