CDOT reports that a road has been closed due to a crash near Academy Boulevard

Posted at 8:09 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 10:09:28-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reports that a crash is causing road closures near South Academy Boulevard.

The crash is between Mesa Ridge Parkway, and Exit 135.

Here you can find a map of the closure.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

CDOT advises those in the area to drive with caution at lower speeds in the area.

KOAA News5 will post updates as we receive them.
