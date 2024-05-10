CDOT reports that a road has been closed due to a crash near Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reports that a crash is causing road closures near South Academy Boulevard.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/AzShVkPMAJ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 10, 2024

The crash is between Mesa Ridge Parkway, and Exit 135.

Here you can find a map of the closure.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

CDOT advises those in the area to drive with caution at lower speeds in the area.

KOAA News5 will post updates as we receive them.

