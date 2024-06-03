CDOT reports overnight closures of I-25 will begin Monday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reports that I-25 will begin overnight closures beginning on Monday night.
#CDOT #News: Nighttime north- and southbound #I25 temporary closures planned on June 3 to 7 for roadway surface milling and asphalt placement in @CityofCOS.— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 3, 2024
📰https://t.co/v1ckU71vKJ
The closures will be from Magrath Avenue and Sante Fe Avenue near Fountain and Fort Carson.
The project will see the roadway closed for surface milling and asphalt placement.
CDOT reports the project will last until Jun. 7.
