CDOT reports overnight closures of I-25 will begin Monday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reports that I-25 will begin overnight closures beginning on Monday night.

The closures will be from Magrath Avenue and Sante Fe Avenue near Fountain and Fort Carson.

The project will see the roadway closed for surface milling and asphalt placement.

CDOT reports the project will last until Jun. 7.

___





One acre fire contained on Pikes Peak Sunday The United States Forest Service said that a one-acre fire burning near the Manitou Reservoir. A plume of smoke sent in by many of you could be seen across Colorado Springs. Manitou Fire burning on Pikes Peak contained Sunday afternoon

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.