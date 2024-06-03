Watch Now
CDOT reports overnight closures of I-25 will begin Monday night

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 03, 2024

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reports that I-25 will begin overnight closures beginning on Monday night.

The closures will be from Magrath Avenue and Sante Fe Avenue near Fountain and Fort Carson.

The project will see the roadway closed for surface milling and asphalt placement.

CDOT reports the project will last until Jun. 7.

