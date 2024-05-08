Watch Now
CDOT reports a serious crash in Colorado Springs on Wednesday morning

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 7:43 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 09:48:29-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) has reported a serious crash that is causing traffic delays on Wednesday morning.

The accident is located around the east side of Colorado Springs.

Highway 94 has been closed at Marksheffel Road due to the crash.

There have been no reports of injury at the time of posting this article.

KOAA News5 will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

