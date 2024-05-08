CDOT reports a serious crash in Colorado Springs on Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) has reported a serious crash that is causing traffic delays on Wednesday morning.

The accident is located around the east side of Colorado Springs.

Highway 94 has been closed at Marksheffel Road due to the crash.

There have been no reports of injury at the time of posting this article.

KOAA News5 will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

