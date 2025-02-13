CDOT preparing for back-to-back DUI Patrols following Super Bowl weekend, going into President's Day weekend

COLORADO — With two major weekends happening back-to-back, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for three weeks of heightened DUI patrols.

According to CDOT, 76 law enforcement agencies are participating in these patrols, to ensure that impaired drivers are staying off the roads.

The patrols began on February 6, for 'The Heat Is On Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement period.'

While Super Bowl Weekend enforcement ended on February 12, DUI patrols are right back to their posts starting February 13, for President's Day Weekend.

This enforcement period will end on February 26, which makes up for 21 days straight of heightened patrols.

CDOT says over the last few years DUI-related fatalities have decreased but in 2024, one-third of traffic accidents resulting in deaths involved impaired drivers.

For everyone celebrating the holidays, CDOT encourages people to have a designated driver, use a rideshare service, or use a taxi/public transportation.





