CDOT opens Independence Pass for the 2024 season

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) has announced they are opening Independence Pass for the 2024 season.

The road is oft-troubled with many issues and repairs necessary due to the grueling toll the location presents during the Winter and Spring seasons.

CDOT has been working tirelessly to repair the road and get it prepared for motorists this season.

A list of the issues they have addressed can be found below:



Avalanche mitigation

Clearing of heavy snow

Damage mitigation from Spring storms

Repair of a 5x7 foot sinkhole

Replacement of a culvert

Fixed potholes

Guardrail repair

Repainting of stripes on the roadway

A seemingly infinite list, CDOT has worked in part with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to perform avalanche mitigation before reopening the roadway.

While the road may be reopened, it will not be available to all motorists due to the severity of curves, inclines, and narrow lanes on certain sections of the pass.

Recreational and commercial vehicles longer than 35 feet will be prohibited from using the pass.

This restriction will take place on CO-82 between Mile Point 47.2 to Mile Point 84.2.

The pass has previously opened on:



Jun.1, 2020.

May 27, 2021

May 26, 2022

May 25, 2023.

Independence Pass allows travelers to make their way along Highway 82 between Twink Lakes and Aspen. The drive is known for its amazing views topping out at 12,095 ft.

The drive is home to one of Colorado's Ghost Towns, Independence.

The area is prone to rock falls and other road inhibitors, to check on road conditions you can use a multitude of options.



