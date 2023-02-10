CDOT offering Lyft ride credit during 'The Heat is On' DUI Enforcement

COLORADO — CDOT is offering a $10 Lyft ride credit to make sure you get home safe this Super Bowl weekend.

To redeem your ride credit in the Lyft app:

1.) Go into your payments.

2.) Click on "Add Lyft Pass".

3.) Enter code "KickoffSafe".

According to CDOT, the credit is available and can be redeemed between 5 p.m. Feb. 8th and 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15th.

Drive sober or get pulled over. Get home safe with Lyft code “KickoffSafe” for $10 towards your next ride.



Ride credits are available statewide and can be redeemed anytime from Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. to Feb. 15 until 11:59 p.m. #TheHeatIsOn DUI enforcement is ON. pic.twitter.com/bcL9Sz2lkW — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 10, 2023

This is in partnership with "The Heat is On" DUI enforcement.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.