CDOT offering Lyft ride credit during 'The Heat is On' DUI Enforcement

Colorado Department of Transportation
"The Heat is On" campaign helps CDOT, Colorado State Patrol, and law enforcement heighten DUI enforcement
Posted at 12:53 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 14:53:36-05

COLORADO — CDOT is offering a $10 Lyft ride credit to make sure you get home safe this Super Bowl weekend.

To redeem your ride credit in the Lyft app:
1.) Go into your payments.
2.) Click on "Add Lyft Pass".
3.) Enter code "KickoffSafe".

According to CDOT, the credit is available and can be redeemed between 5 p.m. Feb. 8th and 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15th.

This is in partnership with "The Heat is On" DUI enforcement.

