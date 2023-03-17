CDOT offering Lyft credit over the St. Patrick's Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — St. Patrick's Day is among us and a weekend of festive fun is ahead. However, that can all change with one bad mistake regarding drinking and driving.

That is why this weekend the Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Governors Highway Association and Responsibility.org to give away over $7,000 in Lyft rideshare credits.

The hope is that you plan ahead this St.Patrick's Day weekend, CDOT representatives were physically handing out Lyft credit giveaway cards at Jack Quinn's Irish Pub Thursday preparing for the holiday.

Did not stop by Jack Quinn's? No worries, statewide using the code "SPDSAFE" in the Lyft app will grant you $10 in Lyft credits until March 23rd at 11:59 p.m. While supplies last!

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across Colorado will be out in full force this holiday weekend cracking down state-wide on impaired drivers.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.