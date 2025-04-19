CDOT hosting community open house for Pueblo Boulevard Safety Improvements Project

PUEBLO — On Thursday, April 24, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be hosting a community open house for the public to learn more about the CO 45/Pueblo Boulevard Safety Improvements Project.

Community members are encouraged to ask questions about the project from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Pueblo Academy of Arts (29 Lehigh Ave).

According to CDOT, the goal of the project is to "increase safety, reduce the amount of severe crashes, and improve traffic flow" in the project areas.

The first segment will focus on Palmer Avenue to Avis Avenue.

Colorado Department of Education Map of Colorado Highway 45 in south Pueblo indicating project limits from Palmer Avenue to Avis Avenue.

The second segment will focus on Vinewood Lane to Goodnight Avenue.

Colorado Department of Transportation Map of Colorado Highway 45 in Pueblo indicating project limits from Vinewood Lane to Goodnight Avenue

CDOT says the following benefits will come from the project:



Improve safety for left-turning vehicles by extending left-turn bays to meet current demand

Minimize opposing turning movement conflicts

Reduce severity and overall number of crashes

Align corridor with Access Control Plan

Improve access

Since this project is still in the planning phase, community members will have the opportunity to give input, ask any questions, and learn about the potential traffic changes.





