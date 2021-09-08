CDOT hosting career fairs throughout the state

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding career fairs around the state to hire maintenance workers for permanent, temporary full-time, and part-time positions.

CDOT says permanent positions include full benefits (worth an average of $16,669 per year) and promotional opportunities.

A variety of positions are available for hire, including:

CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee Requires a CDL A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation

Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired) Must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver's license Some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required

Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required)

CDOT says certain positions and locations offer a housing stipend, and that all positions include paid sick leave.

CDOT says temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months. However, seasonal workers can apply for full-time maintenance positions based on experience gained while in the temporary position.

Below is a list of where and when the career fairs will take place. CDOT says positions are available also available in other areas across the state other than the locations listed.

SOUTH-CENTRAL COLORADO

Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10350 County Road 120, Salida, CO 81201

Saturday, Oct. 9. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1185 County Road 16, Fairplay, CO 80440

SOUTHWEST COLORADO

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

20581 U.S. 160, Durango, CO 81301

NORTHEAST COLORADO

Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to noon.

10601 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634

WEST-CENTRAL COLORADO

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1198 S. Adams Ave., Silverthorne, CO 80498

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

14764 U.S. 40, Empire, CO 80438

WESTERN COLORADO

Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

10519 U.S. 6, Gypsum, CO 81637

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

202 Centennial St. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Thursday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2328 G Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505

NORTHWEST COLORADO

Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

583 Topaz Ave., Granby, CO 80446

DENVER AREA

Saturday, October 2, 8 a.m. to noon.

18500 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011

