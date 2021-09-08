CDOT hosting career fairs throughout the state

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding career fairs around the state to hire maintenance workers for permanent, temporary full-time, and part-time positions.
CDOT says permanent positions include full benefits (worth an average of $16,669 per year) and promotional opportunities.
A variety of positions are available for hire, including:
- CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee
- Requires a CDL A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation
- Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired)
- Must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver's license
- Some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required
- Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required)
CDOT says certain positions and locations offer a housing stipend, and that all positions include paid sick leave.
CDOT says temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months. However, seasonal workers can apply for full-time maintenance positions based on experience gained while in the temporary position.
Below is a list of where and when the career fairs will take place. CDOT says positions are available also available in other areas across the state other than the locations listed.
SOUTH-CENTRAL COLORADO
Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
10350 County Road 120, Salida, CO 81201
Saturday, Oct. 9. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1185 County Road 16, Fairplay, CO 80440
SOUTHWEST COLORADO
Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
20581 U.S. 160, Durango, CO 81301
NORTHEAST COLORADO
Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to noon.
10601 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634
WEST-CENTRAL COLORADO
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
1198 S. Adams Ave., Silverthorne, CO 80498
Thursday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
14764 U.S. 40, Empire, CO 80438
WESTERN COLORADO
Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
10519 U.S. 6, Gypsum, CO 81637
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
202 Centennial St. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Thursday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2328 G Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505
NORTHWEST COLORADO
Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
583 Topaz Ave., Granby, CO 80446
DENVER AREA
Saturday, October 2, 8 a.m. to noon.
18500 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011
