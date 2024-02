COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that southbound Highway 67 is closed due to a car accident.

The accident occurred between Calcite Drive and Lazy S. Ranch Road.

A map of the highway closure can be seen here.

KOAA will post updates as we receive them.

