Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CDOT crews to clean up fallen rock along Highway 3 starting Monday

Motorists can expect delays between Walmart and Sawmill Road through Friday
Cone Zone
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Folsom
Cone Zone in Colorado Springs
Cone Zone
Posted

DURANGO, Colo. — Starting Monday, September 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will perform a week-long rock cleanup along Colorado Highway 3 between the U.S. Highway 160 junction and the southern intersection of Sawmill Road.

Motorists will encounter full stops, alternating traffic and up to 15-minute delays while crews remove the fallen rock from behind the concrete barriers.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
___



City Council Approves New Cannabis Ordinance

In what has now been labeled a 'de facto' ban on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, mixed opinions over the ordinance have emerged.

City Council votes through new zoning restrictions on retail cannabis shops

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community