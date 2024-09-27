CDOT crews to clean up fallen rock along Highway 3 starting Monday

DURANGO, Colo. — Starting Monday, September 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will perform a week-long rock cleanup along Colorado Highway 3 between the U.S. Highway 160 junction and the southern intersection of Sawmill Road.

Motorists will encounter full stops, alternating traffic and up to 15-minute delays while crews remove the fallen rock from behind the concrete barriers.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

