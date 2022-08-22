CDOT begins work to widen ramps and install ramp meters

COLORADO SPRINGS — CDOT is beginning work to widen ramps and install more ramp meters.

Work on the southbound and northbound Academy Blvd on-ramps starts at 7 a.m. on Monday.

That work will go from 7 a.m. to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday.

There will also be some overnight work being done that will have the southbound I-25 ramp closed.

Officials ask drivers to just be aware of the lower speeds and detours.

Colorado Department of Transportation

