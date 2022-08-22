CDOT begins work to widen ramps and install ramp meters

COLORADO SPRINGS — CDOT is beginning work to widen ramps and install more ramp meters.
Work on the southbound and northbound Academy Blvd on-ramps starts at 7 a.m. on Monday.
That work will go from 7 a.m. to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday.
There will also be some overnight work being done that will have the southbound I-25 ramp closed.
Officials ask drivers to just be aware of the lower speeds and detours.
