CDOT Asking Drivers To "Look Twice And Save a Life" As Temps Rise in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — You may have already heard the phrase "Look twice, save a life". CDOT is reminding people of this again this year as temperatures start to warm up. They say 2022 was the deadliest year on record for motorcycle accidents with 150 deaths. Although motorcycles make up only 3% of the vehicles on the roadway, they make up nearly 20% of all traffic fatalities.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and CDOT is hoping to cut down on the number of motorcyclist deaths this year. I spoke with Sam Cole at CDOT. He says everybody is responsible for the safety of motorcyclists. “It’s really everybody’s responsibility, if you’re a driver of a vehicle, you need to pay attention and stay off your phone. And give motorcycles plenty of space, don’t follow them too closely. When it comes to motorcyclists, they need to keep their speeds down. Don’t ride recklessly, don’t ride impaired, and always wear a helmet”

