CDOT anticipating a lot of weekend traffic as people travel to see solar eclipse

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation is anticipating a lot of traffic this weekend as people travel to see the solar eclipse.

C-DOT believes the heavy traffic will start on Thursday and will continue through Saturday afternoon.

Since the eclipse is happening on Saturday morning, be aware of vehicles slowing down and pulling over at that time.

“Know before you go. If you want to experience the full eclipse, know where you’re going to pull over. It’s really not safe to pull over on the shoulder of the roadway because of the moving traffic that is going from point A to point B and they’re not going to stop so you want to be as far away from moving traffic as you can be,” said Lisa Schwantes Southwest Colorado regional communications manager at the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“You have to plan ahead. So, give yourself enough time to get to the location that you want to be at to view the eclipse. If you’re one of those drivers that is not going to be stopping, we ask that you please be patient because traffic is going to slow down,” said Schwantes.

C-DOT wants to remind drivers to slow down in construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones and obey the posted speed limits. Watch out for workers and drive with caution. Do not change lanes unless necessary. Avoid being on your phone while driving and be especially alert at night. Also, turn on your headlights so workers and other drivers can see you.

You can also download the COTrip app. It shows you road conditions and travel information.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.