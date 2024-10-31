CDOT and Uber partner to mitigate drunk driving on Halloween weekend

COLORADO — On Tuesday, October 29, the Colorado DMV launched its first "DUIs ARE SCARY" campaign, aimed at preventing drunk driving on Halloween weekend.

This campaign is in partnership with Uber and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Uber and CDOT will be providing 1,000 people with vouchers, until supplies run out, for this Halloween weekend. Starting Thursday, October 31, the vouchers will be accepted.

"We’re excited to partner with the Colorado DMV and CDOT to offer responsible transportation alternatives this Halloween.”



"We want to encourage any Coloradan who may be drinking this holiday to make a plan and ensure that everyone can enjoy Halloween weekend without putting themselves or others at risk."

Stefanie Sass, Manager of Public Affairs at Uber

Halloween night has become one of the most dangerous to drive in Colorado, with 192 people killed in alcohol-related crashes between 2018 and 2022.

October 30 to November 4 will also be subject to a heavy DUI enforcement period, also known as "The Heat Is On Halloween Weekend."

Law enforcement officials want to encourage Coloradans who are celebrating to have a safe Halloween weekend.

"The scariest part of Halloween isn’t the costumes — it’s the real danger of impaired driving. "Our message is clear: if you're drinking, don’t drive. Take an Uber or plan another safe option to get home safely."

CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk.





