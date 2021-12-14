CDOT and Law Enforcement announce more holiday DUI enforcement

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies around the state announced today that the 'the Heat Is On Holiday Parties DUI enforcement period' begins tomorrow.

Different areas will see different levels of enforcement. The law enforcement agency plans for Southern Colorado are as follows.

Saturation Patrols

Colorado Springs Police will be increasing saturation patrols from December 15-18 and and December 24-27.

La Plata County police will be conducting saturation patrols from December 15 to December 29.

Increased Patrols

Colorado State Patrol will be increasing DUI patrols in Florence and Colorado Springs.

Fountain Police department will conduct increased patrols from December 15 to December 29.

Fremont County Police will have two extra deputies on shift from December 15 to December 29.

Las Animas County announced so far they will be doing increased patrols December 17 and 18 from 9PM to 1AM.

Manitou Springs will have increased patrols from December 15 to 29.

Pueblo County will offer its deputies extra shifts from December 15 to 29 that will be dedicated to DUI enforcement.

Remember as well that if you see someone you suspect of drunk driving, call police immediately. As of December 1, there have been 620 fatalities on the road in Colorado, and 36% have involved an impaired driver.

Last year's holiday enforcement period led to arrests of 349 impaired drivers, according to data from CDOT. This year has seen over 15,000 DUI arrests across the state of Colorado.

