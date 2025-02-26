CDE looking for nominations for 2026 Teacher of the Year

COLORADO — Do you know a teacher that goes above and beyond for their students?

The Colorado Department of Education is welcoming communities across the state to submit their nominee for the 2026 Teacher of the Year.

The 'Teacher of the Year' program aims to recognize teachers in the state who "demonstrate excellence in teaching and positively impact their students, communities and schools."

"Great educators are the heart of successful schools. Last year, more than 1,000 Coloradans nominated an educator for the Teacher of the Year program, and we hope to have even more this year." Education Commissioner Susana Córdova

Anyone in Colorado can nominate a K-12 teacher, and the nomination window closes on March 17, 2025.

You can submit your nomination for 2026 Teacher of the Year here.

Once nominations are submitted, teachers who are nominated will receive an email letting them know that they have been nominated. They will then be invited to "begin the first phase of the application process."

Nominated teachers will be sent the link to the application. The application will be open until April 23, 2025.

Semifinalists will be announced in June, finalists will be announced in September and the 2026 Teacher of the Year will be announced in October.

"We are honored to support the Colorado Teacher of the Year program and recognize the dedication of our state’s educators."



"Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future, and this program is one way to celebrate their hard work and commitment. We encourage everyone to take a moment to nominate an educator who deserves to be recognized." Boettcher Foundation Vice President of Grants & Programs Tiffany Anderson

Each Teacher of the Year will become Colorado's nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition, and will also become a member of the Colorado Education Commissioner's Teacher Cabinet.





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.