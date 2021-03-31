CDC extends eviction moratorium to June 30th, city invites public to a Renter Rights workshop

COLORADO SPRINGS — The eviction moratorium implemented by the CDC was set to expire at the end of March, but is now being extended until the end of June.

It's something many landlords believe is unnecessary as the rent will only accrue.

"Extending the Moratorium is just kicking the can down the road," said Alex Yoder, director of real estate management for Dorman Real Estate.

While all the information surrounding the moratorium can be confusing, the city has set up virtual Renter Rights workshops for folks who have questions regarding the extension, lease basics, and updates for recent Colorado legislation on housing matters.

"Contrary to popular belief, landlords don't want to do evictions. It is a last resort," said Yoder.

Alex Yoder is the director of real estate management for Dorman Real Estate. Yoder says it's frustrating that some of his tenants are taking advantage of the moratorium.

"If you have a tenant who is not paying, but is also not communicating and requesting state funds, the landlords hands are bound right now," said Yoder.

The Colorado Renters Association is also angry at the CDC's decision, saying it effects all parties by delaying rent, utilities, and other bills.

Yoder suggests it's crucial to have open communication with your landlord on your current situation, to find ways to pay what you can, when you can.

Upcoming dates for Renter Rights 101 Workshop:



May 18, 6-8 p.m.

August 24, 6-8 p.m.

November 9, 6-8 p.m.

