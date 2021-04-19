CBI to test Amber Alert system Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will test its Amber Alert system Monday.

People who have enabled test alerts on their phones will see a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) cell phone notification beginning at 11 a.m. The alert test feature is disabled by default on all phones.

The test alert will include a URL link to directly access the Amber Alert bulletin, or a Blue Alert bulletin.

“One of the challenges of the WEA system is that it only provides for a maximum of 360 characters in the cell phone message, which dramatically limits the amount of information the CBI can offer in these time-sensitive situations,” said CBI Director John Camper in a statement. “The URL redirect to a site will further enhance our ability to share critical and helpful information in a timely manner.”

