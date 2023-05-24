CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for woman last heard from three weeks ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman who was last heard from three weeks ago.

Chasity Mueller, 36, sent a text message to her family around noon on May 3, and hasn't been seen since.

Mueller is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has the words "Stay Away" tattooed on her fingers across both hands, according to CBI. It is unclear where she was last seen or what she was last seen wearing.

She may be with known companion Vincent "Vinny" Ramirez, CBI said. Ramirez, 34, is described as a white male, standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. A photo was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.