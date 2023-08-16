Watch Now
CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for Pueblo girl, 7, last seen Sunday

7-year-old Rachael Bastian was taken by non-custodial parent
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 1:54 PM, Aug 16, 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. — An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl from Pueblo who has not been seen since she was taken by her non-custodial parent Sunday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a missing person around 11:38 p.m. on August 13.

Police say the custodial legal guardian of Rachael Bastian, 7, allowed the child's biological mother and non-custodial parent, Casandra Bastian, 39, to have visitation days. Rachael was supposed to be returned to the legal guardian on Sunday, but the two never showed up.

Casandra and Rachael were last seen Sunday in a red Ford Explorer with Texas license plate S63 XSJ. Pueblo PD said the license plate is fake.

Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for Casandra for second-degree kidnapping.

Pueblo PD said since Rachael was not deemed to be in "imminent danger of serious bodily injury," her disappearance does not qualify for an AMBER Alert.

Anyone with information about Rachael or Casandra's whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo PD dispatch at 719-553-2502. Tipsters can remain anonymous and contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

