CBI issues alert for woman missing last seen in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing woman last seen in Pueblo.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 86-year-old Sally Barber was last seen at the 1000 Block of West 6th Street near the Bowlero Lanes around 8 a.m. Friday.

Barber is suspected to be driving a 2005 Silver Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate number 920AGG. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Barber suffers from a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for her health and safety.

Anyone with information about Sally Barber has been asked to call 911 or the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

