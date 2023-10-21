Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CBI issues alert for woman missing last seen in Pueblo

Sally Barber
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Sally Barber
Posted at 9:45 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 23:49:46-04

PUEBLO, CO — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing woman last seen in Pueblo.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 86-year-old Sally Barber was last seen at the 1000 Block of West 6th Street near the Bowlero Lanes around 8 a.m. Friday.

Barber is suspected to be driving a 2005 Silver Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate number 920AGG. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Barber suffers from a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for her health and safety.

Anyone with information about Sally Barber has been asked to call 911 or the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pumpkin Patch Guide 480x360.jpg

Covering Colorado

Find your Pumpkin Patch adventure for Fall 2023