CBI issues alert for missing man in Lakewood who suffers from cognitive impairment

Lakewood PD
Posted at 8:24 PM, Aug 16, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a developmental disabilities alert for a missing man last seen in Lakewood last week.

Richard Foster, 37, was last seen on Monday, August 7 wearing green pants and striped shirt near a bowling alley close to Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood.

Foster is 6’01” and 164 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. The CBI said Foster suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300 or call 911.

