CBI and Pueblo PD announce arrest of armed fugitive after standoff in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation(CBI) and the Pueblo Police Department(PPD) announced the arrest of an armed fugitive who was part of a standoff in Pueblo on Tuesday.

The CBI was searching for Robert Pierce, 36, who was wanted on warrants for weapons offenses, narcotics violations, and several instances of vehicular eluding, with one being as recent as July 2 in Pueblo. Pierce was known to be armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday the PPD received a tip that Pierce was at a storage facility on the southside of Pueblo. PPD Detectives began to survey the area and requested assistance from the CBI. Together they positively identified Pierce at one of the units.

The PPD Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was called upon due to Pierce's known knack for violence. They engaged in a standoff with Pierce who was armed with a handgun and eventually arrested him without incident.

Pierce was booked into the Pueblo County jail on his outstanding warrants.

