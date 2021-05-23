Cave of the winds reopens with summer kickoff event

MANITOU SPRINGS — Cave of the Winds started off the summer season with a night of fun for the whole family.

They hosted a "kick up your heels and kick off the summer" event, which included a comedy show and live band plus some sweet treats.

They also raffled off free passes for the famous "Terror Dactyl" ride.

One of the park's managers said the event was to thank the community for their support over the last year.

"What we have going on here is, Cave of the Winds is giving back to the community," said Cave of the Winds marketing manager Trip Uhalt. "We've gone through a lot, the whole community for the past year. Cave of the Winds is doing a free concert with the Oxymoron Comedy Group and the Sofakillers and we're just giving back. come out and have a great time.">

The summer kick-off was also the first outdoor event at the new "Frontier Canyon Pavilion," they say they're planning on doing more events at the pavilion in the future.

Situated 7,000 feet above sea level, Cave of the Winds has been entertaining visitors since 1881. The park is located off of Highway 24 in Manitou Springs and offers several different guided cave tours, rides, and attractions.

Things to do range from guided cave tours, outdoor climbing courses, and zip lines.

