Cause of fire identified at Blodgett Peak

An illegal abandoned campfire has been identified as the cause of this fire here at Blodgett Peak. Crews are not on site today, but they are still keeping an eye on hot spots.

"We're pretty much going day to day, it's a very small fire, we've had people on it, it's been treated as best we can," said Susan Ford, a Fire Information Officer.

Firefighters are on standby just in case activity increases at the fire. The fire is 50% contained and remains at .78 acres.

"We had crews up there doing what we call mop up, they were falling trees and chunking up larger pieces of wood," Ford said.

Right now the weather is the biggest concern.

"So as the fuels continue to burn out up there in the rocks, there's trees that are burning in the rocks, it's possible that they can be rekindled by a gust of wind, but it's fairly well protected from the winds right now," said Ford.

Because of that there are safety precautions being taken.

"There's pre-evacuations in place still for the Peregrine community and as well the open space, the Blodgett open space is closed for public access," said Ford.

Fire teams will continue to monitor the situation day and night throughout the weekend.

"When we need to get folks up there, we'll get up there, we haven't seen any smoke or hotspots today," said Ford.

Fire departments will have trucks monitoring the areas periodically throughout the night. Anybody with information about how the fire started can contact the forest service or the city fire department.