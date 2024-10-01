Cause of death released for Air Force Academy cadet who died earlier this month

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — An autopsy report shows what caused the death of 19-year-old Avery Koonce, who was a cadet at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA).

According to our news partner's at The Gazette, the report from the El Paso County Coroner's Office shows that Koonce died of sepsis that complicated a respiratory infection.

The report found septic bacteria associated with toxic shock syndrome in her lung-tissue and blood. It also showed Koonce had a history of chronic cough that had recently gotten worse.

Members of USAFA are mourning the death of a cadet, according to the Academy.

In a news release on the morning of September 5, USAFA said 19-year-old Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce was found unconscious, and after live-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

Koonce was a member of the Falcon Track and Field team and was a freshman this year part of the Cadet Class of 2028 hailing from Taylor, Texas.

“We lost an incredible teammate last night – while only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA,” said Lt Gen Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. “Our team is focused on providing support to Avery’s family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family.”

Our daughter Cadet Avery Koonce was an incredible bright light in this broken world. Our lives will forever be diminished because of her absence. Avery is truly loved by so many. We have peace in the knowledge Avery is in the arms of her Heavenly Father and we will be with her again. Avery was not a perfect person but was a perfect daughter. Loving on her brothers and learning how to live with Avery’s loss is our only focus right now. We are beyond blessed for the 19 amazing years we got to call Avery ours. We are praying for all of those that are bearing the incredible darkness of her loss. Eric and Kelly Koonce

The Academy says they have support services like Academy Chaplains, mental health professionals, leaders, and other resources in place for cadets, faculty, and staff.

