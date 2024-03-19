Cause of deadly Norwood Avenue fire released by investigators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a structure fire at a home on Norwood Avenue on Friday, March 8.

Crews initially arrived on the scene and found smoke coming out of the front of a house. The department says they got control of the fire around 11:45 a.m. about five minutes after the initial dispatch.

Firefighters found someone inside the front room of the home who was removed and declared dead at the scene.

Fire investigators say the fire was accidental but resulted from improper disposal of smoking material near a medical oxygen tank.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.