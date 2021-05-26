Watch
Cattle trailer crashes on Highway 24 in Colorado Springs

CSFD
Crews construct a makeshift pen on Highway 24 to transfer cattle.
Posted at 9:38 PM, May 25, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — A semi hauling cattle crashed Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs on Highway 24, east of I-25.

The accident happened some time after 6 p.m. and caused the closure of the westbound lanes of the highway between I-25 and CO 29.

Colorado Springs Fire said the two people in the truck suffered minor injuries. The truck was hauling 91 cattle. The condition of the cattle is unknown at this time.

Just after 9 p.m., crews had constructed a makeshift pen on the roadway and were preparing to transfer the cattle to another vehicle.

As of 9:30 p.m., the road remained closed.

