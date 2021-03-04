Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs advising against Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Catholic Church across the nation, and here at home, is coming out against the latest COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson and Johnson.

The Colorado Catholic Conference says all three vaccines have used fetal cells in some part of their early testing process, however Johnson and Johnson uses the same cells more throughout their manufacturing process.

The bishop of Colorado Springs, Michael Sheridan released a statement saying,

"The new COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was developed, manufactured and tested using cell lines derived from abortions. It is morally unacceptable, especially in light of better vaccine options. While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines performed some tests on aborted fetal cells, they are both morally permissible based on their more remote cooperation with the evil of abortion."

Brittany Vesselly, executive director of the Colorado Catholic Conference says the church is against Johnson and Johnson, "there was direct cooperation in the evil of abortion, because they were utilizing fetal cell lines and cell tissue, the entire time throughout the process," but they know not everyone may get a choice, "if you're in a rural community that has limited access to other vaccines, if your health care provider only allows you to receive a certain vaccine, then there is a moral acceptability for you to take any of the vaccines available."

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter