Catholic Charities of Central Colorado offers early childhood and parent education programs for new parents

COLORADO SPRINGS — Catholic Charities of Central Colorado offers early childhood and parent education programs for local families to take advantage of. One safe and secure class teaches new parents how to take care of their child in the car.

The course covers car safely, infant safety and home safety.

The course also covers water safety and teaches parents to prevent choking hazards in their homes. Furthermore, they learn how to buckle the car seat properly to keep their child safe on the road. Parents who do participate in the class get to choose between a portable crib or a brand-new car seat after completing the class.

Those at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado say they have gotten great feedback from parents who have taken the course.

“To see the joy on their face when the receive this expensive item that they might not be able to just drop money on is huge and we give it to them in the box, so they get to interact with their kid with crafts and crayons and take the big box home,” said Candice Ware, early childhood parent educator at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.

The classes are offered every Wednesday on zoom at 1 p.m. and are about an hour long. If you call ahead, you can request a special in-person class. They are now offering courses in Spanish for Spanish speaking families.

For more information visit here.

