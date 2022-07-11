Catch the biggest and brightest super moon of the year Wednesday night!

Calling all photographers and astronomy lovers, the biggest and brightest moon of the year arrives Wednesday night!

Wednesday's Super Moon, called the "Thunder" or "Buck" moon by some, will be the first full moon of the Summer.

According to astronomers at NASA, "Supermoons only happen three to four times a year, and always appear consecutively."

The first supermoon of 2022 rose in June, and the final will rise in August.

What is a super moon?

KOAA Graphics The size of a super moon compared to a typical full moon

A super moon, also known as a perigee moon to astronomers, is a term for the full moon at its closest point to Earth.

When compared to a regular moon, a super moon only looks slightly bigger and brighter.

KOAA Full moon at perigee vs apogee

The more dramatic effect is comparing the moon at its perigee (closest point to earth), to the apogee (farthest point from earth).

Forecast:

As of now, the forecast in southern Colorado calls for clear skies in the evening, following a hot day in the 90s and low 100s.

